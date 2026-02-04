Karnataka: 20 govt school students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after midday meals After having their midday meals consisting sambar, rice, and other items, some of the students complained of stomach ache and developed nausea and dysentery.

Bidar:

As many as 20 students of a government school in the Bidar district of Karnataka were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning linked to the midday meal, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday at the Jamaalapura Government Primary School in Aurad taluk.

According to officials, after consuming the midday meal, which included rice, sambar, and other items, several students complained of stomach pain and developed symptoms such as nausea, dysentery and vomiting.

Growing anxious, the teachers rushed all 58 students of the school to Aurad Taluk Hospital as a precautionary measure. They were given the required medication. Of them, only 20 showed symptoms of illness and were hospitalised, a senior official said.

"Twenty children were admitted to the hospital for treatment and are now stated to be out of danger. They are suspected of having developed food poisoning after consuming their midday meals. Of them, five to six students are still admitted, and a decision on their discharge will be taken after further observation," he said.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma told news agency PTI that the children are currently stable. Samples of the food served at the school have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

"Further action will be taken based on the test report, and disciplinary action will be initiated against those found responsible," she said.

Also Read: VIDEO: Massive road collapse near Attibele cripples Bengaluru-Hosur traffic

Also Read: VIDEO: Man brutally kills parents and sister, buries bodies inside house in Karnataka's Vijayanagar