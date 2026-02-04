VIDEO: Massive road collapse near Attibele cripples Bengaluru-Hosur traffic NHAI's road widening digs are the prime suspects, eroding unstable soil under relentless machinery assault. Bengaluru Rural Police say the gaping crater slashes the lane to a sliver, spawning endless jams of trucks, cars and buses- horns blaring as tempers flare sky-high.

Bengaluru:

Commuters on National Highway 44 between Bengaluru and Hosur faced gridlock on Wednesday (February 4) after a dramatic road collapse in the Attibele-Suryanagar area, under Attibele and Suryanagar police limits. The failure hit during peak hours, swallowing a chunk of the highway and turning a vital artery into a snaking single-lane choke point.

Infrastructure work blamed for the breach

Ongoing road expansion and NHAI projects are pinpointed as culprits, with unstable soil and heavy machinery weakening the surface. Bengaluru Rural District Police reported the crater severely narrows drivable space, causing kilometer-long backups of trucks, cars, and buses- frustrated drivers honking amid rising tempers.

Urgent repairs ace against rush hour

Authorities, alongside NHAI teams, mobilised cranes, barriers, and fillers to shore up the sinkhole. Diversions via local roads offer slim relief, while traffic police manage snarls. Full restoration is targeted soon, but experts warn of monsoon risks if fixes falter.

Toll goons harass legless army veteran in Karnataka

Earlier, a retired elite commando Shyamaraj (42), a double-leg amputee from Kasaragod, Kerala, faced alleged harassment at Kundapur's Sasthana toll plaza. The 21 Para (SF) veteran, crippled during Operation Parakram—the 2001-02 military standoff post-Parliament attack—flashed his valid Government of India ID and toll exemption pass, only to be stonewalled and mocked.

Viral video captured raw confrontation

Shyamaraj's self-recorded clip exploded online, showing him pleading in Hindi: "I'm an Operation Parakram war victim with full documents. I've passed tolls nationwide toll-free—why stop me here?" Naming staffers, he challenged: "See this wheelchair? Is this how you treat a soldier who sacrificed for India?" Toll workers shrugged, citing "higher-up orders" and feigned ignorance of exemptions for disabled vets.

Anguished plea to nation and Nitin Gadkari

Visibly breaking, the Edaneeru native appealed directly to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: "Act now—war heroes deserve dignity, not this insensitivity." The heated exchange underscored a glaring gap in awareness, as staff doubled down despite his anguish over nationwide toll-free travel for peers.

Public outrage demands accountability

Social media erupted in condemnation, slamming the "heartless" treatment and urging probes, firings, and mandatory training on defense exemptions. Karnataka Police confirmed the complaint; authorities probe as #JusticeForShyamaraj trends, spotlighting veterans' plight amid crumbling respect.