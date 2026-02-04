Ikka Netflix release: What to know about Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol's reunion film Ikka marks Akshaye Khanna’s next release after Dhurandhar and brings him together with Sunny Deol on screen after 29 years. Here's all that you should know about the film's release details.

Netflix unveiled its slate of India releases on February 3 and the lineup looks rather interesting. One of the films that has everyone talking is Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The film is special for two reasons; firstly, for the actors' reunion, 29 years after Border. Secondly, for Akshaye's next film announcement after the success of Dhurandhar.

For now, the OTT platform has just uneviled a promo of Ikka. And that has left fans extremely curious about the release date. Here's all we know.

Ikka release details

Ikka, a Netflix original, will release this year itself. Touted to be a courtroom drama and thriller, the Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol film looks intense. When India TV reached out to Netflix for an update on the film’s release date, the platform said that no tentative date has been finalised yet.

What is the story of Ikka?

As per Netflix, Ikka is the story of a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer who is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused - a man whose career he had notoriously ended - forcing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case, because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear.

Talking about the film, the team of Ikka shared: “We are excited to deliver IKKA, our second original for Netflix after Maharaj, which garnered immense audience love. This deeply personal script nurtured for years, unfolds as a riveting face-off between two arch-rivals: a top lawyer forced to defend the man whose past with him and his wife hold many painful memories. Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father’s unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil."

They further added, "Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore. Our profound thanks to Netflix for this platform, and to the cosmos for uniting Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, along with Tillotama Shome, Dia, Sanjeeda, Jyoti and a stellar cast and even better crew. We hope viewers revel in the pace and champion these characters.”

Ikka: Cast and crew

Ikka is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. The film is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Films, with Sapna Malhotra also serving as the executive producer. The cast brings together Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan, making it a strong ensemble-driven project.

