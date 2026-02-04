Kennedy OTT release confirmed: Here's when you can stream Anurag Kashyap's film The makers revealed the OTT release date of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy on February 4, 2026. Find out when you can stream the crime thriller online.

New Delhi:

The makers of the critically acclaimed film Kennedy have locked its India release date. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film will skip a theatrical release and arrive directly on the OTT platform.

Viewers can stream the crime thriller this month. Read on to find out when you can watch the film on your devices.

When is Kennedy releasing on OTT?

The film will premiere on Zee5 on February 20, 2026. Viewers with a minimum subscription plan can stream the film. Along with the OTT release date poster, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Darker, deadlier, and undeniably Kashyap. The world-celebrated story of Kennedy is finally coming home on ZEE5. #Kennedy, the most awaited film, premieres on 20th Feb, only on #ZEE5 (sic)."

Kennedy: All you need to know about its cast

Kennedy features Black Warrant actor Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman and Sunny Leone in key roles. Take a look at the names of their characters:

Rahul Bhat as Kennedy/Uday Shetty

Sunny Leone as Charlie

Mohit Takalkar as Rasheed Khan

Abhilash Thapliyal as Chandan

Megha Burman as Anuradha

This is a developing story.

