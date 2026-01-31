Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy is finally releasing in India, but there's a catch: Know where to watch Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed film Kennedy will be released soon in India. Read on to know where you can stream this much-anticipated film.

Anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed film Kennedy is finally releasing in India. The Hindi crime thriller, which received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, is set to release in India, but with a twist.

The film will skip a theatrical release and head directly to OTT screens next month. Read on to know where you can stream this much-anticipated film.

Kennedy OTT platform confirmed

Announcing the Kennedy's OTT streaming platform, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Finally our labour of love, angst and all things in between “Kennedy” is coming home after travelling the world on @zee5. All I can say is I am grateful for having been able to make this film, my team, my producers, my Studio and at the end of the day - jab jab Jo Jo hona hai tab tab so so hota hai (sic)."

Kennedy receives 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023

In 2023, Anurag Kashyap’s film Kennedy received a 7-minute standing ovation during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

This is a developing story.