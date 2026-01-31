Magadheera to RRR: SS Rajamouli films to watch while waiting for Priyanka Chopra–Mahesh Babu's Varanasi From Magadheera to the Oscar-winning RRR, here's a look at some must-watch SS Rajamouli films streaming on OTT while you wait for Varanasi.

SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is one of the most-awaited magnum opus projects and has recently locked its release date. The makers have already created a strong buzz around the film by unveiling the first-look posters of the lead cast and releasing the teaser.

Director SS Rajamouli is known for his larger-than-life storytelling, unforgettable characters, and breathtaking action. From Magadheera to the Oscar-winning RRR, here's a look at some must-watch SS Rajamouli films streaming on OTT while you wait for Varanasi.

SS Rajamouli films to watch while waiting for Varanasi

1. Magadheera

The Telugu action epic film, Magadheera, follows the story of a street-bike racer who discovers his connection to a 17th-century warrior through reincarnation and embarks on a mission to rescue his lover. Starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill, the film can be streamed on MX Player, Aha and Sun Nxt platforms.

2. RRR

RRR is one of the famous films of SS Rajamouli. The film follows the story of a fearless warrior who is on a journey and faces off against a cop serving British forces.

The 2022 film features NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan in the lead roles, whereas Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played cameo roles in the film. Viewers can stream this film on Netflix.

3. Baahubali: The Epic

The action epic film, Baahubali: The Epic, is a remastered version of SS Rajamouli's two-part action films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The makers of the film released the combined version of both films on October 31, 2025, in theatres; however, it is now available on Netflix.

The movie stars Prabhas, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati in the key roles.

4. Eega

The film Eega, starring Kichcha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nani, was well received by the audience upon its release. Based on the story of a man who falls in love with a woman but is killed by a jealous man who wants her for himself. The plot continues when he is reborn as a fly and, with the woman's help, takes revenge on the man who murdered him. It is available on Prime Video.

5. Challenge

The Telugu sports action drama Challenge, starring Nithiin, Genelia Deshmukh, and Preeti Nigam, received praise from the audience and critics. The film follows the story of college students who form a rugby team and play a match against a gang of gangsters. The film can be watched on the SunNxt platform.

All about Varanasi movie

Talking about Varanasi, SS Rajamouli's action epic will hit the big screens on April 7, 2027. The film features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha in the lead roles. However, the plot of the film is still under wraps.

