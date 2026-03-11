Advertisement
Abhishek Sharma retains top spot, Ishan Kishan moves into second after latest ICC T20I rankings update

The ICC (International Cricket Council) updated its rankings, and with India winning the T20 World Cup 2026, there were several star players who jumped up in the ranks. Abhishek Sharma stays in the top batter spot, with Ishan Kishan closing in.

With India having won the T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC updated the latest T20I rankings, and star batter Abhishek Sharma has retained the number one spot after the tournament. In a major climb, star batter Ishan Kishan has moved up two places and now sits in second.

It is worth noting that before the World Cup, Abhishek Sharma had a huge lead over his peers in the rankings. However, after the tournament and Abhishek’s shaky campaign, the star batter has managed to retain his spot, but is within touching distance of the number two spot. 

Ishan Kishan had occupied the fourth spot before the rankings update, and with his stellar performances in recent matches, Kishan has clinched the number two spot with 871 rating points to his name, whereas Abhishek has 875.

More to follow..

