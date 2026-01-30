Varanasi release date out: Know when Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's action epic will hit the screens

The makers of the highly anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, have revealed its release date. SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action epic is set to hit the big screens on April 7, 2027.
Sharing the release date poster, the official X handle of the film, Varanasi Movie @VaranasiMovie wrote, "Let it bang……#VARANASI ON APRIL 7th, 2027 (sic)."
Varanasi release date poster out
The Varanasi release date poster shows a huge meteor or asteroid hurtling through space before slamming into Earth. Fiery debris and a massive explosion spread across the planet’s surface, all seen from a space.
Ahead of the official release date announcement, the makers put up cryptic hoardings across the titular Indian city, subtly hinting at the film's release date.
Priyanka Chopra reshares Varanasi release date poster
Actress Priyanka Chopra also reshared the film’s release date poster on Instagram, expressing her excitement. She wrote, "So much love and excitement for this #VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027 (sic)."
Varanasi: Cast and characters
For the unversed, the film Varanasi features an esemble star cast including Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Let's take a look at their characters below:
- Mahesh Babu as Rudhra
- Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini
- Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha
