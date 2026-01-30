Varanasi release date out: Know when Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's action epic will hit the screens Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra's most anticipated film, Varanasi gets its release date. Read on to know when will this film hit the big screens.

New Delhi:

The makers of the highly anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, have revealed its release date. SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action epic is set to hit the big screens on April 7, 2027.

Sharing the release date poster, the official X handle of the film, Varanasi Movie @VaranasiMovie wrote, "Let it bang……#VARANASI ON APRIL 7th, 2027 (sic)."

Varanasi release date poster out

The Varanasi release date poster shows a huge meteor or asteroid hurtling through space before slamming into Earth. Fiery debris and a massive explosion spread across the planet’s surface, all seen from a space.

Ahead of the official release date announcement, the makers put up cryptic hoardings across the titular Indian city, subtly hinting at the film's release date.

Priyanka Chopra reshares Varanasi release date poster

Actress Priyanka Chopra also reshared the film’s release date poster on Instagram, expressing her excitement. She wrote, "So much love and excitement for this #VARANASI in cinemas April 7th, 2027 (sic)."

Varanasi: Cast and characters

For the unversed, the film Varanasi features an esemble star cast including Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Let's take a look at their characters below:

Mahesh Babu as Rudhra

Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini

Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha

