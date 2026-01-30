Mayasabha X review: Did Rahi Anil Barve and Jaaved Jaaferi's fantasy thriller impress the audience? Know here Fans who watched the first-day, first show of Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion took to their respective X (formerly Twitter) handles to share their reactions to the film. Read Mayasabha's X review here.

Tumbbad-fame director Rahi Anil Barve returned to the big screen with his second directorial venture, Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion. The fantasy thriller hit theatres on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, and others in key roles. At the box office, Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion faced stiff competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 and Aditi Rao Hydari and Vijay Sethupathi's Gandhi Talks.

Fans who watched the first-day, first show of Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion took to their respective X handles to share their reactions to the film. Did Rahi Anil Barve and Jaaved Jaaferi’s fantasy thriller impress the audience? Let's find out.

Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion X review

One X user gave the film 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a “brilliant must-watch.” The user also praised the film’s screenplay, writing, "#Mayasabha BRILLIANT MUST WATCH !! Strong screenplay beseating scenes and dark background keep you hook and wanting what's gonna happen next a unique way again to handle and captivate audience with art of cinema,that public Demands but don't reach in theatre (sic)."

Commenting on the first half of the film, another X user wrote, "First half: Impressed by the production design & #JaavedJaffrey but not so much by the film. YET. #Mayasabha (sic)."

Fans also praised Jaaved Jaaferi’s performance, though one viewer cautioned against expecting Tumbbad-level brilliance. The X post read, "#Mayasabha Visual Story and Cinematography are damn good Specially Performance by all actors specifically Javed Jaffri Damm good performance by him ha but Tumbbad level expectations mat rakhna It's Good Movie #Cinema #Review (sic)."

Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion: Plot

The film revolves around an isolated theatre called Mayasabha in Mumbai, where a producer and his son come face to face with two intruders over the course of a single night in a clash driven by a hidden treasure. As the search for gold unfolds, long-buried secrets come to light and old wounds resurface.

