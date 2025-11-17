Mahesh Babu's Varanasi to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: 7 biggest films and their release years From Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated Varanasi to Ranbir Kapoor’s much-talked-about Ramayana, several massive Indian films are gearing up for release in 2026 and 2027. Here's a list.

New Delhi:

After Baahubali and RRR, SS Rajamouli unveiled the first-ever teaser of his upcoming film, Varanasi, on November 15. The film appears to be a time-travel story, which dates back to 512 CE. A mega event was held in Hyderabad on Saturday, where Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra was unveiled in front of over 50,000 fans. That's where Rajamouli revealed that the trailer itself took almost a year to complete.

That left fans wondering when Varanasi would release. And the filmmaker certainly didn't disappoint. He announced that his magnum opus will hit the screens on Sankrant 2027. And that adds up to an exciting 2026-2027 film release line-up. Let's find out.

7 most-awaited films from Varanasi to Ramayana

For those complaining we don't have much of great Indian releases, here are 7 upcoming and biggest films of 2026 and 2027.

Films Release years Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana (Part 1 and Part 2) 2026 and 2027 Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's AA22XA6 2026 Dragon (Tentatively titled with Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel) 2026 Shah Rukh Khan's King 2026 Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups 2026 Prabhas's Spirit 2026 SS Rajamouli's Varanasi 2027

Please note that the years mentioned are tentative and subject to change.

How did fans react to Mahesh Babu's Varanasi teaser?

Mahesh Babu rode a bull in his first look as Rudhra, which is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, however, kept other details under wraps. He also thanked everyone for their love. "THANK YOU EVERYONE for all the love, accolades and applause for the #Varanasi Announcement Video. Our whole @VaranasiMovie team is grateful to all of you." The promo of Varanasi has amassed over 13 crore views in two days and is still counting. Take a look at Varanasi promo here:

Mahesh Babu's Varanasi budget

Varanasi is touted as one of India's most expensive films ever. Reportedly, the film is being made on a massive budget of Rs 1100 crore. However, the amount is not based on confirmed reports.

In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of Rudhra. Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is Kumbha.

