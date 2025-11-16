Varanasi movie: Release update, cast, teaser and Mahesh Babu’s first look | Latest from Rajamouli’s epic SS Rajamouli has finally revealed the title and first look of his global action epic, Varanasi. Mahesh Babu appears in a fierce warrior avatar, setting social media on fire. Here’s the full update on the release year, cast, budget, teaser, and everything Rajamouli confirmed at the GlobeTrotter event

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has finally given fans the moment they've been waiting for, unveiling the title of his next film, Varanasi, along with a stunning first look at its lead actor, Mahesh Babu. The reveal happened at the grand 'GlobeTrotter' event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

For the unversed, the mega teaser launch event was streamed on the JioHotstar platform. It was attended by the film's star cast, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani. Actress Shruti Haasan also delivered a power-packed performance.

Varanasi movie release update

The highly anticipated film Varanasi is slated for release in 2027. However, the makers have not yet revealed the film's release date.

Varanasi cast

The Telugu action epic film, Varanasi, features an ensemble star cast which features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others in the lead roles. Talking about their characters, in this film, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.

Varanasi movie budget and story

The film is being made on a massive budget, though the makers have not disclosed any details yet. Varanasi is produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. The plot and story of the film are still under wraps.

Varanasi teaser and first look

The official teaser of SS Rajamouli's action epic was dropped by the makers on various social media platforms with the caption that read, "Presenting Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in #Varanasi On the rise To the world (sic)." Along with the teaser, the first look of the lead actor, Mahesh Babu, was also unveiled, where he can be seen in a fierce avatar, riding a bull. He was also seen drenched in blood, holding a trident.

Social media users and fans were quick to react to the Varanasi teaser, praising it in the comments.. On YouTube, the video teaser has crossed 3.9 million views so far. One user wrote, "That Lord Hanuman & Ram shot was pure goosebumps (sic)." Another added, "That Ramayan shot was absolute Cinema......that is why SS Rajamouli is the GOAT no one comes close to him.....ALL Hail the Great SS Rajamouli Sir (sic)."

