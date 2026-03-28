PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport: 10 things to know about Delhi-NCR's second international hub

Noida:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttara Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

People thronged Noida's Jewar amid a festive atmosphere on Saturday morning ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the state's most ambitious airport project. Conch blowers from Kanpur, drummers and dancers from Mahoba, and trumpet players from various parts of Uttar Pradesh added to the celebratory mood at the venue. Many people were seen arriving carrying the national flag, while some also held BJP flags.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The developmental journey of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' within the 'New India' is poised to touch yet another golden pinnacle today." He went on to say, "Today, the grand inauguration of the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to take place at the hands of our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

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