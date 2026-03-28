PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport: 10 things to know about Delhi-NCR's second international hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttara Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.
People thronged Noida's Jewar amid a festive atmosphere on Saturday morning ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the state's most ambitious airport project. Conch blowers from Kanpur, drummers and dancers from Mahoba, and trumpet players from various parts of Uttar Pradesh added to the celebratory mood at the venue. Many people were seen arriving carrying the national flag, while some also held BJP flags.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The developmental journey of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' within the 'New India' is poised to touch yet another golden pinnacle today." He went on to say, "Today, the grand inauguration of the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to take place at the hands of our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."
10 things to know about Noida International Airport
- The Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India and the first phase of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.
- The Centre said Rs 6,876 crore has been invested by the concessionaire in Phase-1, while Rs 4,406 crore has been spent by the state on land acquisition.
- After the airport is fully operational, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have five international airports, positioning Jewar as a major aviation hub for north India.
- It should be noted that the Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. These two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity.
- The Noida International Airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development.
- The Noida International Airport features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems, including an Instrument Landing System (ILS), and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.
- The cargo terminal at the Noida International Airport will have an initial handling capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes.
- The Noida International Airport has been designed as a multi-modal transport hub integrating road, rail, metro and regional transit systems, reducing travel time and logistics costs.
- The terminal design of the Noida International Airport draws inspiration from Indian heritage, featuring elements such as ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, haveli-style architecture with courtyards, and the use of local materials, art and lattice screens.
- The facilities at the Noida International Airport will include spacious waiting lounges with comfortable seating, premium lounges for business and first-class passengers, duty-free shopping zones with international brands, restaurants, cafes, and food courts.