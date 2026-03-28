Emergency declared at Delhi's IGI airport after IndiGo flight from Vizag suffers engine failure

New Delhi:

A full emergency was on Saturday declared at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital after an IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reported a suspected engine failure. Apart from full emergency, the runway 28 of the airport was placed on high alert as the airport authorities quickly activated the emergency protocols. However, the Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight, carrying 161 passengers, landed safely the airport at around 11 am and all passengers were safely evacuated.

Fire Department received a call at 10.53 am

“An emergency landing made at IGI Airport in Delhi. Fire Department received a call at 10.53 am. Department says that the aircraft has landed,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

Delhi Police said, "An IndiGo flight was coming from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) to Delhi, when it encountered an engine failure-like situation. The aircraft landed at IGI Airport safely."

Emergency landing was made at runway 28 at IGI Airport

“An emergency landing was made at runway 28 at IGI Airport by a Visakhapatnam-Delhi IndiGo flight at 10:39 am, following an engine failure. There were 161 passengers onboard. Passengers were taken care of by Airlines and DIAL Terminal operations team. All operations are normal now,” Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources said.

Latest reports suggest that the information about the emergency landing was received at 10.53 am, after which all agencies were kept on alert, and fire tenders were also dispatched to the spot.

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