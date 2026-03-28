Two more India-bound petroleum vessels cross Strait of Hormuz, Navy on standby

New Delhi:

Two more merchant vessels carrying petroleum products for India are currently crossing the Strait of Hormuz, with Indian Navy warships on standby to assist if required, sources told ANI. The movement comes amid ongoing security-related disruptions affecting shipping in the region.

In the past few days, vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz has remained limited. Some ships have been able to transit, while others are still positioned in nearby waters. The current passage of India-bound vessels follows these recent clearances.

Indian vessels and recent movement through Hormuz

LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi were among the India-linked vessels that crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month. One of the vessels was reported to have received support during its transit.

Tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, carrying LPG cargoes for India, also crossed the route. Shipping data indicated that a number of vessels were still waiting in surrounding areas at the time.

Movement through the strait has not been uniform. Some ships delayed their journeys or changed routes in response to conditions in the area.

Security situation and naval presence

Conditions in and around the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect shipping operations. Navigation-related issues such as GPS interference have been flagged, along with alerts regarding possible sea mines.

The Indian Navy has deployed warships in the Gulf region to support merchant shipping. Officials have said that naval units are positioned to assist Indian-flagged and India-bound vessels if required. The deployment is aimed at supporting safe transit through the route.

Importance of Strait of Hormuz for global and Indian energy supply

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global energy route, with nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas shipments passing through it. Any disruption in this passage can affect global supply flows.

India relies on this route for a substantial share of its crude oil and gas imports. Sources told ANI that additional vessels carrying petroleum products for India are expected to transit the strait in the coming days.

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