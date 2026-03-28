'Mission 300 is truly on': Ravichandran Ashwin previews RCB vs SRH clash, predicts high-scoring encounter

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the season opener of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The first game of the season sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the clash approaching, the fans would be waiting in anticipation for the clash.

Ahead of the game, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and previewed the upcoming clash between RCB and SRH. Ahswin opined that the upcoming game could prove to be a run-scoring fest and even talked about the possibility of one of the sides hitting the 300-run mark.

"Mission 300 is truly on. This time I have a feeling from within that the 300-run mark will be crossed. I've been looking at some of the batting line-ups, some of the bowling line-ups are also not upto the mark. So, if the wickets are good, then there are chances of 300 being scored," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin talked about Hazlewood’s absence for RCB

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how the absence of star Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood could affect RCB in their first game. He opined that one of the biggest reasons that the clash could be a run-scoring fest could be the depleted bowling attack of both sides. With Pat Cummins and Hazlewood both missing out for their respective sides.

"As much as SRH need Pat Cummins, RCB need Josh Hazlewood even more. Hyderabad has a lot of power in this game. When there is even a little bit of seam movement and swing, Josh Hazlewood executes excellently. Even in the death, he is a guy from whom everyone can learn. It is not as if he bowls only yorkers under pressure, he bowls the hard lengths, yorkers, mixes it up. Josh Hazlewood is not there for this game, which is a very very big loss for RCB," Ashwin added.

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