IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport after bomb threat; search operation on Flight 6E 6650, which was en route from Delhi to Siliguri, was diverted as a precautionary measure. After landing safely, security agencies launched a thorough inspection of the aircraft.

Lucknow:

An IndiGo flight, carrying 222 passengers, en route from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal, made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (January 18), following a bomb threat, officials said. The aircraft, operating as flight number 6E 6650, was diverted to Lucknow as a precautionary measure and landed safely at around 9:17 am.

After landing, the aircraft was immediately moved to an isolation bay, and security agencies swung into action.

Threat message found on a tissue paper in toilet

According to officials, information was received at approximately 8:46 am that Air Traffic Control (ATC) had been alerted about a bomb threat on board the flight. The threat message was found in the form of a handwritten note on tissue paper that read: "Bomb on the plane."

ACP Rajneesh Verma said, "A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched."

222 passengers, along with crew, were on board

At the time of the incident, the flight was carrying 222 passengers, along with eight cabin crew members, two pilots, and five additional crew members. All passengers and crew were safely deboarded following standard security protocols.

Security agencies are currently conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft and luggage at the airport. Bomb disposal and other emergency response teams have been deployed, and the situation remains under close surveillance. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Also Read: IndiGo fined Rs 22 crore by DGCA for flight disruptions in December 2025

Also Read: Chaos on Mumbai-Thailand IndiGo flight after pilot refuses to fly beyond duty hours | Video