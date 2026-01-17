IndiGo fined Rs 22 crore by DGCA for flight disruptions in December 2025 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed a hefty fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo, following a thorough investigation into the large-scale flight disruptions that affected thousands of passengers in December 2025.

New Delhi:

In response to widespread flight cancellations and delays between December 3 and 5, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied a fine of Rs 22.2 crore on IndiGo and ordered the airline to provide a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee. In a press note issued by DGCA, during the peak of the disruption, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 flights, leaving over three lakh passengers stranded across airports nationwide. The chaos created massive inconvenience, with passengers facing extended wait times, confusion, and insufficient communication from the airline. The airline’s failure to address these issues resulted in widespread public outrage, with many demanding accountability for the crisis.

IndiGo issued a statement expressing regret for the disruptions and reaffirming its commitment to addressing the systemic issues. "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers during the December 2025 disruptions. We take full responsibility for the operational lapses and are committed to implementing the necessary reforms to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

The airline also mentioned that it had taken swift action to restore operations and had offered compensation and "Gesture of Care" vouchers to affected passengers, which include a Rs 10,000 voucher for those whose flights were cancelled or delayed by over 3 hours.

Findings of the DGCA inquiry: Operational failures exposed

The DGCA’s inquiry into the events leading up to the December disruptions revealed several operational and managerial failures within IndiGo. The investigation, which included interviews with stakeholders and reviews of the airline’s network planning, rostering, and software systems, concluded that over-optimisation of operations and inadequate regulatory preparedness were the primary causes of the chaos, India's primary regulatory body for civil aviation said.

Key findings include:

Failure in roster management: IndiGo’s focus on maximising crew and aircraft usage led to reduced roster buffer margins, resulting in operational failures when unforeseen issues arose.

Inadequate planning: The airline’s management did not sufficiently account for the impact of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions, exacerbating the disruptions.

Deficiencies in system software: The technology used for network planning and flight scheduling also failed to provide adequate support during the crisis.

Actions taken against IndiGo officials

Following the inquiry, the DGCA issued warnings and cautions to key IndiGo personnel, including:

CEO: Cautioned for inadequate oversight and crisis management during the disruption.

COO (Accountable Manager): Warned for failure to assess the impact of the 2025 winter schedule and the FDTL changes.

Senior Vice President (OCC): Relieved of operational responsibilities for failures in planning and timely FDTL implementation.

Other senior staff: Warnings were also issued to the Deputy Head of Flight Operations, AVP of Crew Resource Planning, and Director of Flight Operations for lapses in operational and manpower planning.

IndiGo has been directed to take further internal actions to identify and address any other personnel involved in the failures, and submit a compliance report to the DGCA. In addition to the Rs 22.20 crore fine, IndiGo faces daily penalties of Rs 30 lakh for continued non-compliance with the provisions of the Revised FDTL CAR. The airline has also been penalised for violating regulatory requirements between December 5, 2025, and February 10, 2026, bringing the total financial penalty to Rs 20.4 crore.

To enforce long-term improvements, the DGCA has ordered IndiGo to “pledge a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee.” This guarantee is tied to a reform framework titled IndiGo Systemic Reform Assurance Scheme (ISRAS), which includes phased milestones for implementing systemic improvements.