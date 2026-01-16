Chaos on Mumbai-Thailand IndiGo flight after pilot refuses to fly beyond duty hours | Video The IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi in Thailand, scheduled to depart at 4:05 am, was reportedly delayed by over three hours.

Mumbai:

Chaos erupted onboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Thailand's Krabi after the pilot refused to operate the aircraft beyond prescribed duty hours, leading to a prolonged delay and heated confrontations with passengers. Flight 6E 1085, scheduled to depart Mumbai at 4:05 am on Thursday, was delayed by over three hours, as per data from flight-tracking platform Flightradar24. The delay reportedly triggered unrest inside the aircraft, with passengers questioning the airline over the disruption to their travel plans.

Here's the video

Videos circulating on social media show tense scenes inside the cabin, with angry passengers arguing with the crew.

In the footage, some passengers can be heard alleging that the pilot refused to fly after his duty hours had ended. "What about our plans that we have had?" a passenger was heard shouting.

One flyer was heard shouting about disrupted travel plans, while another was seen verbally abusing a crew member. "Why the f*** is he hiding like a f***ing rat?" the passenger asked the crew member, who was cornered by other fliers.

The video also shows a passenger kicking the aircraft's exit door amid the chaos.

IndiGo statement

Responding to the incident, IndiGo said the delay was caused by multiple operational factors. "The flight was initially delayed from Mumbai due to a combination of reasons, including late arrival of the incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion, and the crew exceeding their duty time limitations," an airline spokesperson said.

The airline added that during the waiting period, two passengers behaved inappropriately and were declared unruly. "As per protocol, they were deboarded and handed over to security agencies, which resulted in further delays," the statement said.

IndiGo also said that meals and refreshments were served multiple times to passengers to ease the wait and reiterated its commitment to safety and maintaining a respectful environment onboard. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the airline added.

The flight, which was scheduled to land in Krabi at 10 am, eventually reached the destination at around 1 pm, according to Flightradar24 data.