Varanasi first promo out: Mahesh Babu is Rudhra in SS Rajamouli's film; can you spot Priyanka Chopra? SS Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi' teaser introduces Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in a sweeping action–adventure filmed across global landscapes. Revealed at a record-breaking event in Hyderabad and streamed on JioHotstar, the teaser sets the stage for Rajamouli’s most ambitious film yet.

New Delhi:

The wait is now over! JioHotstar has officially unveiled the highly awaited teaser of SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure 'Varanasi'. The first look at Priyanka Chopra’s much-talked-about character Mandakini has already caused a stir on the internet.

'Varanasi' teaser dropped moments after a spectacular live premiere at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where more than 50,000 fans gathered for an evening that blended cinema, scale and pure showmanship.

The digital-first event set a new benchmark for Indian film launches, with the teaser and first look projected on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen, the largest ever used for a movie reveal in the country.

Priyanka Chopra enthrals with 'Varanasi' teaser

The three-minute teaser, shot across dramatic landscapes including Kenya’s Masai Mara, gives a sweeping introduction to the film’s central characters, including Priyanka’s globetrotting role, and sets the tone for an adventure that spans continents.

Ahead of the teaser reveal, the audience was treated to a high-energy performance of the film’s title track by Shruti Haasan and rapper Divine. The evening then built to a theatrical crescendo with Mahesh Babu’s grand entry, leading into the teaser launch and a fireworks display that lit up the Hyderabad sky.

'Varanasi' cast and shooting location

'Varanasi' directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Mahesh Babu in a globe-spanning action–adventure role, with Priyanka joining the cast in a pivotal part that the newly released teaser hints at through dramatic, landscape-driven visuals. The film, shot across multiple continents including the Masai Mara in Kenya, also features Shruti Haasan and rapper Divine contributing to its high-energy musical palette, with more cast announcements expected in the lead-up to release.

The teaser is now available in English and Telugu, with Rajamouli calling the launch “a shared moment between the big screen and the digital world.” He added that Varanasi represents “exploration on every level, in story, in scale, and in how we connect with audiences today.”

Mahesh Babu echoed the excitement, saying the live reveal “beautifully blends tradition and technology, letting fans be part of history in the making.”

'Varanasi' first look

Earlier this week, Rajamouli shared Priyanka Chopra's first look from his much-anticipated film 'Varanasi'. The 'Fashion' actress' action-packed look in a yellow saree intrigued the fans and how.

Rajamouli captioned, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra...Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI....#GlobeTrotter (sic).

The full Varanasi premiere event is available to stream on JioHotstar. Varanasi releases Sankrant 2027.