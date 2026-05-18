MS Dhoni's availability in focus as CSK face SRH with huge IPL playoffs ramifications in line

New Delhi:

MS Dhoni's continuous absence in the Indian Premier League 2026 has raised a pressing question: Whether he will play this season or not? Have we seen the last of Dhoni? Will his return hamper the team combination?

It seems that the inevitable is right around the corner. The desire to keep going at even 44 with the body now ageing and injuries indicating that it won't be able to handle the rigours of top-flight cricket, despite the enthusiasm still there, despite the drive still there. The Dhoni and CSK fans don't want it to arrive, but they know nothing is eternal.

As CSK take the field for their 13th match in IPL 2026, Chepauk will be dressing in yellow for the final time this season. Whistles blowing. Number 7 on their back and hope in their heart. Hope of what could be the last appearance of the man who made them fall in love with the team and with himself.

Hope of watching him hit a couple of sixes to send them into euphoria, waiting to roar the 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants that have been so common to not just this venue, but everywhere he goes.

Will Dhoni finally play?

This is CSK's last league stage match at home in IPL 2026, as they will then travel to Ahmedabad for their final group game against the Gujarat Titans. Dhoni had once stated that he wanted to end his T20 career at Chepauk.

"I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi (in India). The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni had said after CSK had won the 2021 IPL.

Chepauk will be hosting its last game this season, and it remains to be seen whether Dhoni will be able to get his wish fulfilled. Things have changed, and he might not even want to tinker with the combination as this game is as important as any for the Super Kings.

CSK's playoff hopes on the line

CSK have been handed multiple lifelines this season. After a horrific start to their campaign, when they lost three in a row, they have come a long way by winning six of the next nine.

They could have entered the top four had they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in the away fixture when they last took the field on May 15, but that did not go their way.

Now, they have another chance after the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings lost their games on Sunday, May 17. A win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second last league match will take the Super Kings to fourth place, dethroning PBKS from the top four and positioning themselves as a strong contender for the playoffs.

A loss could end it all. CSK currently have 12 points from 12 matches. A win would take them to 14 with a game in hand, and a loss would keep them to 12 with Gujarat waiting ahead. There are several teams that are waiting for blinks from other sides, as seven of them are still alive for the final three playoff spots.

Dhoni's return would give CSK immense joy, but a win might give them more. The former CSK skipper wanted to play his final T20 game in Chennai, but making such a big change for such a crucial match can have huge ramifications, both for CSK and probably for the playoffs battle too.