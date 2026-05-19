Delhi Chakka Jam: Taxi drivers' unions to go on 3-day strike from May 21 | What's their demands?

New Delhi:

Commercial transport unions in Delhi have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to 23 to intensify their push for revised taxi and auto fares amid rising fuel costs. The decision has been conveyed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a formal representation submitted by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Unions demand immediate fare revision

According to the unions, spiralling prices of CNG, petrol and diesel have pushed middle-income drivers into severe financial distress. The Chaalak Shakti Union has coordinated with multiple groups to call a citywide Chakka Jam on all three days. Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the union, said drivers have been urged not to operate their vehicles during this period.

"Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union.

"If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest, for which the Delhi government solely would be responsible," the union added.

Allegations of exploitation and policy delays

The unions alleged that commercial drivers are facing economic exploitation and need stronger policy protection. They cited their earlier appeal in the Delhi High Court, which directed authorities to resolve taxi drivers' concerns and update fares. Despite this, the organisations said the government continues to delay action, stating the file is pending approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

Concerns over app-based services

Drivers also accused app-based cab companies of arbitrary pricing, claiming that taxi operators in the capital are being pushed into "slavery-like conditions." The unions pointed out that taxi fares in the Delhi-NCR region have not been increased for nearly 15 years, even as fuel prices have multiplied several times. Last week, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Union and the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union also raised similar concerns with the chief minister. A joint protest has been scheduled at the Delhi Secretariat on May 23.

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