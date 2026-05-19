Why did Ram Charan thank Aamir Khan, Salman Khan during Peddi trailer launch? Know here

New Delhi:

The trailer for South Indian actor Ram Charan's upcoming film, Peddi, has been released. At the film's trailer launch event, he spoke about the growing popularity of sports dramas in Indian cinema. He credited superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for this trend, noting that both actors have starred in successful sports dramas such as Sultan and Dangal.

Ram Charan thanks Salman and Aamir

Speaking at the Peddi trailer launch event, Ram Charan said, 'First and foremost, I would like to thank Salman Sir and Aamir Sir, who paved the way for films of this genre through movies like Sultan and Dangal. This gave us a tremendous amount of confidence. Thank you both for initiating this journey. We were assured by the fact that such films have proven successful in the past. Naturally, we chose to follow that same path.'

Ram Charan on Peddi director

The actor also spoke about the challenging process involved in making Peddi. He heaped praise on director Buchi Babu Sana, who worked with unwavering dedication on this film for a considerable period.

Ram Charan recounted, 'I remember him (the director) sitting on the carpet at my home, reading the script, and narrating the scenes to me one by one. For two hours and forty minutes, I was left completely speechless. I knew that this would be a physically grueling undertaking, but for the sake of this man, and the subject matter he has chosen to tell, it was absolutely worth doing.'

Ram Charan on Peddi story

He further added, 'This is the story of a man in search of his identity. We all require some form of identity to navigate through life and get through each day. This is the story of Peddi, a man on a quest to discover his true identity.'

Watch the trailer here:

When Will the Film Be Released?

Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu Sharma will also be seen in pivotal roles in the Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

This film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 4.

Also Read: Peddi trailer out: Ram Charan stuns with three intense avatars in action-packed spectacle