Peddi trailer out: Ram Charan stuns with three intense avatars in action-packed spectacle

New Delhi:

The trailer of Peddi is finally here, and it looks every bit like the massive big-screen spectacle fans were hoping for. Headlined by Ram Charan and also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, the film has already been carrying huge buzz for months. From the songs and posters to the teaser glimpses, every update around Peddi managed to grab attention online. Now, with the trailer finally out, the excitement has only gone several notches higher.

Peddi trailer out

Launched at a grand event in Mumbai, the trailer offers a closer look into the world of Peddi, a story rooted in emotion, action, sports, and life in India’s heartland. While the makers had already introduced Ram Charan’s looks as Peddi Pehlwan and a cricketer, the trailer adds another surprise by revealing three completely different avatars of the actor, each linked to a separate sport. Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma also make a strong impact in the trailer, hinting at emotionally layered characters. Watch it here:

Peddi advance bookings in North America look promising

Even before release, Peddi has already started making noise internationally. The film reportedly crossed the $100K mark in North America advance bookings within just hours, showing the kind of anticipation surrounding the project overseas.

A major talking point among fans continues to be Ram Charan’s transformation in the film. The actor appears in strikingly different looks, shifting from a village cricketer to the fierce Peddi Pehlwan with ease. The trailer further highlights the physicality and intensity he has brought to the role.

The music has also played a huge part in building the film’s hype. Composer AR Rahman’s Chikiri Chikiri has already crossed 200 million views, while Rai Rai Raa Raa continues to trend strongly online with more than 68 million YouTube views.

When is Peddi releasing?

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment.

The technical crew behind the film includes cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla, adding further weight to the film’s scale and visual ambition. Peddi is set to premiere globally on June 3, 2026, before releasing in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.

Also read: Peddi trailer LIVE Updates: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman grace mega event in Mumbai