Squadron Leader Saanya scripts history, becomes IAF's first woman Cat-A qualified flying instructor

New Delhi:

In another major milestone for women in the Indian armed forces, Squadron Leader Saanya has scripted history by becoming the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to earn the prestigious Category-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for women officers in military aviation and highlights the growing role of women in operational and training leadership positions within the Indian armed forces.

Proud milestone for IAF

In a post on X, the IAF said, "Excellence takes flight. Squadron Leader Saanya achieved a historic first by becoming the first woman officer to earn the coveted Cat-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) qualification."

Highlighting her achievement, the Air Force added, "Her achievement embodies dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. A proud milestone for the IAF and an inspiration for aspiring aviators across the nation."

Know all about IAF's cat-A qualified flying instructor

The Air Force follows a structured grading system to assess the instructional expertise of its pilots. While Category-C is meant for trainee or probationary instructors and Category-B for instructors qualified to provide standard flying training, Category-A represents the highest level in the system. Officers with Cat-A qualification are authorised to train other instructors and evaluate advanced flying skills.

A Category-A Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) trains young aviators, assesses their progress, rectifies errors, builds confidence, and prepares them for the complex flying skills required for air combat operations.

The role demands exceptional flying ability along with patience, composure, clarity in instruction, and deep technical expertise.

According to public service records, Sqn Ldr Saanya belongs to the Flying Branch and was commissioned into the IAF on June 20, 2015, through the 42 SSC (W) FP Course. She was promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant in 2017 and Squadron Leader in 2021.

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