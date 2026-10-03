Flydubai co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with crash axe, tried to take control of plane: UAE

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by the co-pilot of the Flydubai flight that nearly crashed while travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with the United Arab Emirates saying the attacker used the aircraft's cockpit crash axe. The UAE has described the incident as a "terrorist attack", saying the co-pilot also tried to take control of the plane.

The co-pilot was identified by people familiar with the incident as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami. According to the UAE attorney general's account, the attack took place on Wednesday aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying 182 people. Passengers and crew later intervened to subdue the co-pilot and help stabilise the aircraft.

Co-pilot allegedly used cockpit crash axe

The crash axe has emerged as one of the key details in the UAE's account of what happened inside the flight deck. The UAE attorney general said the co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with the cockpit's crash axe and then attempted to take control of the aircraft's flight controls.

The UAE has described the incident as a "terrorist attack". Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including its motives and any related connections. The probe is also examining technical, physical and digital evidence, with the UAE saying its final findings will be announced after the necessary procedures are completed.

Passengers and crew stepped in

The situation did not remain confined to the cockpit. Passengers and crew intervened to subdue the co-pilot and help stabilise the aircraft. The flight was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority later praised Machchhar, the crew and passengers for their response during the incident. The authority said Machchhar, who was injured in the attack, had returned safely to the UAE, was in good condition and was receiving medical treatment.

The GCAA said the swift response of those involved helped contain the situation and prevent more serious consequences. It also stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and urged people to rely on official information rather than unverified claims while authorities establish the full circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from AP)

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