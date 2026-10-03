Captain Smit Machchhar honoured with Rs 1 crore by Mankind Pharma for bravery on Flydubai flight

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured while thwarting an alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, is now being widely praised for his courage. Despite being attacked inside the cockpit, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door and played a key role in ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

His actions have drawn appreciation from across the world. Now, recognising his bravery, leading pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the pilot and his family.

Mankind Pharma announces Rs 1 crore reward

Mankind Pharma shared the announcement on its official social media handle on Friday. In its post, the pharmaceutical company praised Machchhar for putting the safety of his crew and passengers before himself.

"Captain Smit Machchhar put his crew and every passenger before himself. That is true leadership. As a humble effort to express our gratitude, Mankind Pharma is giving Rs 1 crore to him and his family. You have made India proud. We salute you," the company said in its post.

Co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar with a knife

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 30, when Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to the report, co-pilot Hamam Al-Hamami allegedly attacked Machchhar with a knife inside the cockpit and attempted to hijack and crash the aircraft.

Machchhar was seriously injured in the attack. There were 174 passengers on board the Flydubai flight, including 27 children. Despite his injuries, the Indian pilot managed to confront the attacker and open the cockpit door.

Once the door opened, some Israeli passengers reached the cockpit and managed to restrain Hamam Al-Hamami, who was an Omani national.

Pilots' body seeks bravery award for Machchhar

The recognition for Machchhar has also extended to his fellow pilots. The Federation of Indian Pilots, or FIP, has urged the government to honour him with a bravery award.

FIP president Captain CS Randhawa wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, highlighting the circumstances in which Machchhar continued to perform his duty.

"Considering the circumstances in which Captain Smit discharged his duty, he deserves a special honour," Randhawa said in the letter.

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