Aap Ki Adalat: Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal reveals how he went from scrap dealer to billionaire

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal is set to appear on the popular show Aap Ki Adalat, where he will face questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. In the show, Agarwal speaks openly about his journey, his approach to business and the lessons he believes helped him build his wealth.

From making money in London to investing in India, Agarwal looks back at the choices that shaped his business journey. He also talks about the opportunities available to young Indians, saying that with hard work, young people can become millionaires. The special episode will air tonight at 10 pm on India TV.

How did Anil Agarwal go from scrap dealer to billionaire?

How did Anil Agarwal build his wealth? How did he impress people in England after moving there? And how did a school dropout go on to create a business empire with a value of Rs 4 lakh crore? These are among the questions explored during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat.

Agarwal also talks about why he believes making money is important and what having money can change. He openly admits that he loves money and says he likes being in places where money is made and where there are opportunities to earn.

Over the years, Agarwal acquired several public sector companies. He also speaks about a company he bought for around Rs 450 crore and later built into one valued at Rs 2 lakh crore.

How to become a successful businessman?

During the conversation, Agarwal shares his views on becoming a successful businessman and explains how young people can work towards becoming millionaires. He also discusses his approach to making money and his plans for India.

Agarwal says he intends to invest $100 billion in India. His ideas, plans and views on business will be explored in detail during the special episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat has several records to its name

Aap Ki Adalat has hosted more than 200 well-known personalities over the years. Videos from the show have been viewed more than 180 crore times across digital platforms, according to the information shared about the programme.

The show has also completed more than 1,100 episodes and is counted among the most-watched news shows in the world on YouTube. It has also brought together Bollywood's three biggest stars, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have appeared together on the programme.

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