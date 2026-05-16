C-295, India's first privately manufactured military aircraft, ready for maiden flight; delivery soon

New Delhi:

For years, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was responsible for designing and making transport aircraft for the Indian Armed Forces, but that is likely to change quickly, as C-295 military transport aircraft is likely to get its first flight soon.

The C-295 is being built in India by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) of Gujarat's Vadodara. It is being built under the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanibhar Bharat' initiatives to make the Indian Armed Forces self-reliant.

Recently, a video of the aircraft had also gone viral on social media, which created a buzz that the C-295 is ready for its delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Later, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor also visited the TASL's unit in Vadodara which further triggered the chatter.

"Deputy Chief of the Air Staff visited the final assembly line of the C-295 at Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Vadodara, where the first C-295 under the Make in India initiative is getting ready for its first flight," the IAF posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. "The program, executed in partnership between TASL and Airbus, represents a major advancement in indigenous aerospace manufacturing and is a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat."

However, it must be noted that there is no official confirmation on when will C-295 take its first flight.

C-295 to replace Avro-748 planes

The IAF aims to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes, which entered the service around six decades ago, through the C-295 aircraft, which is known to be a superior aircraft used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft.

Apart from airdropping paratroops and loads, the aircraft can also be used for medical evacuation and carrying out maritime patrol surveillance.

The Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Spain's Airbus Defense and Space SA to procure 56 C-295 aircraft, which will be equipped with an electronic warfare suite. Of these, 40 are being built by TASL. Sixteen aircraft, meanwhile, were delivered from Spain in flyaway condition.

"Other than the aero-engine and avionics, which are sourced by Airbus from other OEMs, the other structural parts will mostly be made in India. Of 14,000 detailed parts used in one aircraft, 13,000 would be made in India from raw material," official sources had told news agency PTI earlier.

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