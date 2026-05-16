India's first Captagon bust: Everything you need to know about the 'Jihadi drug' seized by NCB

New Delhi:

In a major anti-drug operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized Captagon tablets worth nearly Rs 182 crore, marking the first-ever recovery of the drug in India. The operation, named ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, also led to the arrest of a foreign national allegedly linked to the consignment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the drugs were meant to be smuggled to the Middle East and described the seizure as a major success in India’s fight against narcotics trafficking.

Sharing the development, Shah said the government remains committed to a “Drug-Free India” and warned that agencies would act strongly against every attempt to use India as a transit route for illegal drugs.

In a post on X Shah wrote, ‘Modi govt is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’. Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called ‘Jihadi Drug’, worth Rs 182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB.”

What is Captagon?

Captagon is the street name commonly linked to Fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant drug that was originally developed decades ago for medical use. However, due to its addictive nature and misuse, the drug was later banned internationally.

Today, illegal Captagon tablets are mostly produced in underground laboratories and often contain dangerous stimulant substances such as amphetamine and methamphetamine. The drug is known for creating temporary feelings of high energy, alertness and confidence while reducing sleep and hunger.

Repeated use can lead to addiction, aggressive behaviour, poor judgment and serious psychological problems.

Why is it called the ‘Jihadi drug’?

Captagon has often been referred to internationally as the “Jihadi Drug” because of reports linking its use and trafficking to armed groups and conflict zones in parts of West Asia.

Security agencies and international investigations over the years have claimed that the stimulant effects of the drug allegedly helped users stay awake for long hours and continue intense physical activity in stressful situations.

The illegal trade of Captagon has also become a major source of money for organised criminal networks operating in some regions.

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