Five dead, 10 injured in boiler explosion in Andhra's Tirupati district, Nara Lokesh expresses grief

Tirupati:

At least five people were killed and 10 others were injured in boiler explosion at Sri City's pharmaceutical company in Andhra’s Tirupati district. The incident was reported when the boiler exploded at a private pharmaceutical company in Sri City in Satyavedu Mandal area of ​​Tirupati district.

Minister Nara Lokesh expresses grief

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep sorrow over the incident and also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the rest of the departed souls.

Lokesh asked the authorities to ensure that the injured employees get the best possible treatment. He also assured that the government would stand by the families of the deceased and give them all possible help.

Here’s what Minister Nara Lokesh said

"The boiler explosion deaths are extremely sad. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims' families and ask the authorities to provide best treatment to the seriously injured," Lokesh said.

The explosion occurred suddenly while the workers were on duty during the night shift. The exact cause of the boiler explosion and the total number of workers present inside the industry at the time of the accident are yet to be ascertained, police said in a statement.

Six members of a family dead in Bengaluru

In another development, six members of a family, four of them children, sustained burn injuries after a suspected LPG cylinder leak caused a fire at their rented house in Nayandahalli, Bengaluru on Saturday morning, police said.

The injured were identified as Karilingappa (40), his wife Lakshmamma (42), Chaitra (11), Basava (9), and three-year-old twins Geetha and Girija, police said. The family, originally from Raichur, was staying in a rented house in Vinayaka Layout, they said.

Police stated that the incident occurred while the family was cooking when a suspected LPG cylinder leak led to a fire, leaving all six injured. Personnel from the Chandra Layout police station inspected the spot, a senior police officer said. The injured were admitted to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are said to be out of danger, he added.

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