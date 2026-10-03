OPINION | India must honour its brave national hero

New Delhi:

Indian hero pilot Captain Smit is recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that the entire nation is praying for his early recovery. His wounds are deep because of the axe attack and he has been bandaged from top to bottom. He is feeling pain, but his spirit is high and his resolve is iron-willed.

Major world newspapers like The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, The Times and Guardian, London, used the word ‘hero’ in their headlines to praise Smit’s valour. Smit is the world’s hero, but he said, his ideal is Prime Minister Modi. Some people here may not like it.

Smit said, he recited Hanuman Chalisa during the 12 minutes of terror and Bajrangbali saved all 174 travellers. This can also cause pinpricks for some people. Smit hails from Amreli, Gujarat. This can be another reason for some people to worry. The truth is, India’s captain Smit is our national hero and he is above all such things. He is India’s pride. The government must give him the national award for his bravery.

Flydubai attack: Who’s behind the conspiracy?

For Israelis, Captain Smit is no less than an angel. They are also asking their government to honour him. His valour was celebrated at all major thoroughfares in Israel. At the India-Israel Festival in Tel Aviv, a huge poster of Smit was displayed in the background. Thousands of Israelis stood up and clapped. The Israelis are now demanding punishment for the co-pilot who tried to hijack flydubai plane.

Fresh revelations have come to light

The Omani co-pilot, now identified as Hamam al-Hammami, wanted to crash the flydubai aircraft in Israel, reports Wall Street Journal quoting experts associated with the probe. He told Israeli investigators in custody.

29-year-old Al-Hammami spent much of his time in Syria, where he was reportedly influenced by extremist ideas. He was born in the UAE to an Omani father and Syrian father. Al-Hammami was banned from flying by Oman for his ideological extremist views.

CNN reports, an Instagram account of Al-Hammani (now deleted) shared two videos within nine hours after the attack, and both were terror-related.

One video included a series of footage in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, with a person filming and zooming in on an Israeli plane. The same video ends with photos of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, and a photo of Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, who killed nine people in a 2009 suicide bombing in the US.

The other post featured an AI-generated image of Mecca, Medina and Jerusalem, with a rousing fundamentalist poem being recited in the background.

Both posts were also shared on his LinkedIn before they were taken down, CNN reported. The UAE government has admitted that it was a terror act. The president adviser in UAE Anwar Gargash wrote on social media that it was a dangerous terror attack which could have caused tragedy, but the Indian pilot Smit should courage and responsibility, which must be praised.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, whosoever is behind this attack will have to pay heavily. He said, the co-pilot had a background of Islamic radicalization, but the probe is ongoing.

US President Donald Trump pitched in to warn Iran. He said, if Iran’s hand is found behind this attack, major attacks will be carried out by the US. The question is, how Israeli intelligence failed in identifying this co-pilot? Why Mossad, the intelligence agency overlooked? There are strict rules about Gulf country planes flying to Israel.

As per the contract with flydubai, their pilots who fly to Israel must belong to those nationalities, with whom Israel has diplomatic relations. Oman and Israel have no such relations, then how did the Omani co-pilot flew the aircraft? Mossad carries out strict vetting of all such crew. When the flight took off from Dubai, it should have come to its notice that the co-pilot cannot fly. Where did the negligence happen? How did it happen? The truth will soon come out.

Putin: PM Modi a trusted global leader

During his video talk with Capt Smit on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said, “Bharat Maarne Wala Nahin, Bachane Wala Desh Hai.” (India is not a country that kills, but one that saves).

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the same tone at a Moscow event while showering praise on PM Modi.

He said, India always shows the path of peace to the world. Putin said, PM Modi came up with bright ideas in his Ukraine peace plan. He said, Modi is one of those leaders who publicly told him to end Ukraine war.

Putin said, PM Modi believes that a way can be found out only through dialogue, and no decision can be thrust on the other. Those who question Modi’s foreign policy, must listen to what Putin said.

Putin accepts that PM Modi takes neutral position, and his leadership has acceptance. PM Narendra Modi told me in a TV show, "I look at world leaders in the eye and talk to them on an equal footing; I am not one of those who flatters powerful global leaders." That is why world leaders respect Modi, this enhances India's honor and showcases India's power to the world.

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