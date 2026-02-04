'Sorry Papa, can't quit Korean culture': Ghaziabad sisters' suicide note surfaces with wall scribbles Ghaziabad: The grieving father of the minor sisters shared, "They warned me, 'Papa, we can't leave Korean- it's our life. Don't tear us from it, or we'll end our lives.' I've read the suicide note now; it's devastating. I urge all parents: Stay vigilant- don't let kids sink so deep into games.

Ghaziabad:

In Ghaziabad's Bharat City Society, the residents witnessed unimaginable horror around 2:00 am on February 4 (Wednesday). "It looked like one girl was trying to jump from the balcony while someone pulled her back inside," an eyewitness recounted. "We sensed something wrong and kept watching. The first girl fell and the other two tumbled right after her." The three sisters- Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12)- died on impact below.

Crime scene chaos: Suicide note and strewn memories

Immediately after the fall, neighbours entered the flat with police, uncovering a room in disarray. Family photos lay scattered across the floor, a diary bore a haunting suicide note- "Sorry Papa," scrawled alongside Korean script. Walls screamed despair with "Make me a heartbroken" etched in grief. Police seized it all- diary, phones, evidence of the girls' 50-day obsession with an app dictating bizarre tasks like eating together, folding clothes and more amid a recent family mobile ban due to excessive use.

(Image Source : REPORTER. ) 'Sorry Papa': Ghaziabad sisters' suicide note, wall scribbles surface as Korean app in focus.

Bharat City Society suicide case

The Father of the minor girls said, "They had told me, ‘Papa, we cannot leave Korean. Korean is our life. Korean is everything to us. You cannot separate us from it. We will give up our lives.’ I have just seen the suicide note. This is very tragic. I appeal to all parents to be careful and ensure children do not get so deeply attached to games."

Tangled family web and hidden strains

The father's dual marriages fueled a complex household: Childless with his first wife, he married her younger sister, producing three kids from the second wife while the first later gave birth to two kids. The suicidal trio comprised two from the second wife and one from the first; both wives and children cohabited uneasily. The girls, school dropouts for two years due to poor studies, stayed homebound, increasingly isolated.

(Image Source : REPORTER. ) 'Sorry Papa': Ghaziabad sisters' suicide note, wall scribbles surface as Korean app in focus.

Korean obsession and ongoing probe

DCP Nimish Patil revealed the sisters were fixated on Korean culture, with the note echoing it- no confirmed game or tasks yet. "Family restricted mobiles days ago over addiction," he noted. Walls bore heartbroken messages, hinting at deeper torment. Investigation probes if gaming coercion, family tensions, or bullying triggered the pact; evidence will dictate action.