Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: NTA JEE Main answer key link, how to raise objections

  Live JEE Main answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: NTA JEE Main answer key link, how to raise objections

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Live: JEE Main answer key 2026 will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. Know how to download JEE Main answer key and raise objections.

JEE Main answer key 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main answer key 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in Image Source : File
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 answer key link is jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. JEE Main January session 2026 paper one was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and paper two on January 29.  

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main answer key on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  • Upload answers and supported document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.   

JEE Main answer key objection window link will soon be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. After reviewing the challenges made on JEE Main answer key 2026, JEE Main final answer key and result will be released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Live updates :JEE Main answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: NTA JEE Main answer key link, how to raise objections

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:00 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 date

    JEE Main January session result 2026 will be announced by February 12. The JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains response sheet 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon

    JEE Mains response sheet 2026 will be available soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main response sheet on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main response sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to raise objections on JEE Main answer key 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
    • Upload answers and supported document PDF 
    • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
    • Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.    
  • 6:37 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 websites

    JEE Main answer key 2026 direct link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main answer key 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
    • Upload answers and supported document PDF 
    • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
    • Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 
  • 6:36 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main answer key 2026

    The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key 2026 on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.   

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 likely today

     JEE Main answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, February 4. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session 2026 paper one was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and paper two on January 29.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains Jee (main) Exam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\