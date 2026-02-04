Live JEE Main answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: NTA JEE Main answer key link, how to raise objections JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Live: JEE Main answer key 2026 will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. Know how to download JEE Main answer key and raise objections.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 answer key link is jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. JEE Main January session 2026 paper one was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and paper two on January 29.

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main answer key on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main answer key objection window link will soon be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. After reviewing the challenges made on JEE Main answer key 2026, JEE Main final answer key and result will be released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.