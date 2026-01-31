Karnataka horror: Man brutally kills parents and sister, buries bodies inside house in Vijayanagar Karnataka horror: Police sources say the killings stemmed from a heated family row over Amruta's affair with a young man, which Akshay strongly opposed. As his parents attempted to calm him, he lost control, murdered all three, and buried their bodies on the rented property to hide the crime.

Bengaluru:

A horrifying family massacre unfolded in Vijayanagar district of Karnataka, where a man allegedly murdered his parents and sister before burying their bodies inside their rented house. The crime, committed on January 27 (Tuesday), has left authorities stunned as they uncover the grim details.

The perpetrator and victims

The accused, Akshay Kumar from Doddakittadahalli village in Hosadurga taluk, Chitradurga district, carried out the killings at the family's rented home in Kotturu. The victims were his father Bhimraj, mother Jayalakshmi, and sister Amruta. The family had been living there for several years, sustaining themselves through a tire retreading business.

Deceptive cover-up attempt

After the murders, Akshay reportedly fled to Bengaluru and filed a missing persons complaint at Tilak Nagar police station to mislead investigators. He claimed he had no idea where his parents and sister had gone. However, sustained police questioning broke his facade, leading him to confess to the triple homicide.

Motive behind the brutal killings

Police sources indicate the trigger was a family dispute over Amruta's romantic relationship with a young man, which Akshay vehemently opposed. When his parents tried to reason with him, he flew into a rage and killed all three. He then buried their bodies right there in the premises of the rented house to conceal the crime. The exact motive is still under investigation.

Police probe

Vijayanagar District SP Jahnvi and Kudligi DSP Mallesh arrived at the scene to oversee the initial inquiry. Akshay is being brought to Kudligi to pinpoint the exact burial spot of the bodies. Further investigations are ongoing to gather forensic evidence and confirm the sequence of events.