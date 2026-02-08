Piyush Goyal quashes rumours: Zero agricultural giveaways to US, farmers shielded in India-US trade deal Goyal outlined extensive safeguards, ruling out any concessions on GM items like-soybeans, corn, and maize, alongside meat, poultry, cereals (rice, wheat, millets including jowar, bajra, ragi, kodo), sugar, fruits (bananas, strawberries, cherries, citrus), pulses (green peas, kabuli chana, moong).

Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister, categorically rejected claims of agricultural concessions to the United States in the India-US interim trade agreement, emphasising that farmers' and producers' interests remain 100 per cent safeguarded. Goyal on Sunday (February 8) dismissed notions of yielding on sensitive items, calling out a few political elements for distorting facts and misleading simple farmers to stoke protests. Union Minister Piyush Goyal stressed the deal's balanced negotiations across goods, services, and non-agricultural sectors, where both nations balanced offensive and defensive priorities without compromising India's red lines.

No openings on GM foods or key crops

Piyush Goyal detailed a long list of protected categories, confirming zero concessions on GM foods like soybeans, corn, and maize, nor on meat, poultry, cereals (rice, wheat, millets like jowar, bajra, ragi, kodo), sugar, fruits (banana, strawberry, cherries, citrus), pulses (green peas, kabuli chana, moong), oilseeds, animal feed, groundnuts, honey, malt extracts, non-alcoholic beverages, flour, starch, essential oils, fuel ethanol or tobacco. "We have not opened or given any concession" on these India-sensitive products, he asserted, countering opposition narratives from groups like the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and its breakaway faction planning nationwide protests.

Open door for dialogue, export boom ahead

Inviting farm delegations, journalists and experts for clarifications, Piyush Goyal highlighted India's robust agri-fish exports worth Rs 5 lakh crore annually- poised to double via new markets- with lower reciprocal tariffs (18 per cent vs. competitors) and zero duties on tea, coffee extracts, spices, coconut oil, and vegetable wax. He noted celebrations by nine states' agri ministers, including Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and urged desisting from "playing with sentiments." Amid SKM's protest calls, Goyal framed the deal as income-boosting for farmers, building on Mahayuti's recent electoral gains.

No India-specific penalties under Section 232

Union Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed export community concerns over US tariffs on steel, aluminium, and copper, clarifying they stem from global Section 232 national security measures imposing 50% duties worldwide—not targeted at India. "No, there's no confusion... we are on the same footing as any other country," he told media, stressing these are non-reciprocal and preserve India's competitive edge in the US market despite unchanged $12 billion in affected exports like metals and auto parts.

Exemptions boost high-value exports

India secured key carve-outs for finished goods, shielding advanced manufacturing: zero-duty access for aircraft and automotive components even under Section 232, as negotiations finalized post-August 2025 US restrictions. Goyal noted $44 billion in other exports- textiles, gems, pharmaceuticals—now enjoy zero reciprocal duties, down from 50% to 18% broadly, fueling supply chain wins.

Pharma pending, full deal in 6 weeks

Pharmaceuticals remain "pending determination" amid ongoing talks, with the interim pact's complete details set for public release soon. Goyal anticipates finalization within six weeks, framing it as a bilateral roadmap enhancing trade while protecting strategic sectors.