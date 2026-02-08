Harry Brook hails Nepal's heroic effort as they almost pull off the unthinkable in Mumbai England skipper Harry Brook helped his side register a close victory against Nepal in game 5 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. After the win, Brook took centre stage and talked about the performance that Nepal put in the clash.

Mumbai:

Game 5 of the ongoing T20 World Cup saw England taking on Nepal. The two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. The clash began with England coming into bat first. The side managed to post a total of 184 runs on the board thanks to Will Jacks, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell.

While many had put Nepal out of the game and backed England to win, Nepal put up a fight to remember. Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Lokesh Bam put forth brilliant performances and had Nepal within touching distance of a victory.

In the end, England managed to limit them to 180 and won the game by four runs. After the game, England skipper Harry Brook came forward and heaped praise on Nepal for their performance.

“It wasn't easy at all, thankfully we got over the line. They played extremely well, not many teams take Adil Rashid down the way they did. They put us in a tricky situation. I thought we were in a very good position to defend that, didn't think it would go as close. I wish them all the best for the rest of the competition,” Brook said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit Paudel gave his take on his side’s performance

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel came forward and talked about how the result did not go their way, but he was proud of the performance that his side put in.

"Result-wise, it didn't go our way, but effort-wise, I give 100% on fielding, bowling and batting. England were also struggling with death bowling, but Sam Curran bowled really well. It's hard for bowlers in death overs to bowl, especially yorkers, those slower bouncers. But I think we'll improve from there,” Paudel said.

Also Read: