Arshdeep Singh on cursp of breaking Ravichandran Ashwin's T20 World Cup record for India

New Delhi:

India pacer Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of breaking Ravichandran Ashwin’s record of most wickets for India in T20 World Cup history. The left-arm seamer has 29 wickets to his name in 15 matches, including two against the United States of America (USA) in India’s opening clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. With that, he is now just three wickets behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s record, who has 32 scalps in 24 matches.

Now, given Arshdeep’s form, the Punjab cricketer can break the record in India’s next game against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are third, fourth and fifth on the list, with 26, 25 and 22 wickets, respectively.

Most wickets for India in T20 World Cup history:

Player Wickets Ravichandran Ashwin 32 Arshdeep Singh 29 Jasprit Bumrah 26 Hardik Pandya 24 Ravindra Jadeja 22

Status of Bumrah and Washington Sundar

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah was under the weather in the opening clash against USA and hence, the team management played Mohammed Siraj in his absence. Abhishek Sharma, who scored a golden duck in the match, also played with a high fever. The duo is expected to get fitter in the coming days and remain available for selection for the Namibia game.

Washington Sundar, in the meantime, will be joining the squad in Delhi. He was ruled out of the USA game, owing to a side strain and the all-rounder was in rehab at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. He passed the fitness test and will now join the squad soon.

Indian team reached Delhi

The Indian team reached Delhi on the evening of February 8. The team is likely to enjoy a break for a day before resuming practice. A couple of changes are expected in the playing XI as Bumrah is very likely to make his return after a break, while it needs to be seen if Washington makes an immediate return or will have to wait for his turn.

