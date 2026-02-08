Barry McCarthy equals shameful record with his spell against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2026 Ireland's Barry McCarthy equalled a shameful T20 World Cup record after he bowled an over of 11 deliveries. Filled with no ball and wides, McCarthy failed to find his line and length in the over, and that saw him etch his name in an unwanted list.

Colombo:

The 6th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw hosts Sri Lanka taking on Ireland. The two sides took on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 8. The clash began with Sri Lanka coming in to bat first. While Ireland did a commendable job in limiting Sri Lanka to a score of 163, Ireland’s Barry McCarthy caught the attention of many.

Coming in to bowl the 19th over of the first innings, McCarthy went on to bowl the joint longest over in T20 World Cup history. It is worth noting that the Irish star bowled a total of 11 deliveries in the 19th over.

The over started with a no-ball, then two back-to-back wides, then another wide after two deliveries. He did, however, bring it back by taking two consecutive wickets in the latter stages of the over but then went on to bowl another wide on his hat-trick ball.

Bowling 11 balls in the over, McCarthy became the sixth bowler to do so in T20 World Cup history and the second Irishman after Mark Adair.

Kusal and Kamindu Mendis propelled Sri Lanka to a fighting total

Speaking of the game between Sri Lanka and Ireland, the clash saw the hosts coming in to bat first. Sri Lanka opened its innings with Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara scoring 24 and 14 runs, respectively. Kusal Mendis stayed unbeaten throughout the first innings, scoring 56 runs in 43 deliveries.

Furthermore, Kamindu Mendis put forth a good showing in the middle order as well, scoring 44 runs in 19 deliveries. In the first innings, Sri Lanka posted a total of 163 runs.

As for Ireland, Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each to their name. Mark Adair and Gareth Delany took one wicket each as well.

