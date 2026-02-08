Pakistani patriotic song at Maharashtra school event sparks sedition row, BJP files complaint Maharashtra: Complainant Gopal Kalane labeled it a 'jihadist' anthem glorified in Pakistan and deployed in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, igniting fierce backlash over its singing and dance.

Yavatmal:

A fierce row has ignited in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, after a Republic Day event at Abdul Gafur Shah Nagar Parishad Urdu School Number 2 in Umarkhed allegedly featured singing and dancing to a Pakistani patriotic song. The "Snehsammelan" programme on January 26 reportedly included the track "Ae Mard-e-Mujahid Teri Lalakar Kya Hai," known as a military motivational anthem in Pakistan, sparking accusations of anti-national sentiment in an educational setting meant for students.

Song's controversial history and performance details

Described by complainant Gopal Kalane as a 'jihadist' tune elevated to national status in Pakistan and used during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the song's recital and dance drew sharp condemnation. Performed amid school festivities honouring India's Republic Day, it was seen as a grave lapse by the principal and teachers, allegedly fostering disloyalty among young minds. Local outrage has spilled onto social media, amplifying calls for accountability.

BJP leader lodges complaint

BJP leader Gopal Kalane filed a police complaint at Umarkhed station, branding the act treasonous and demanding strict action against the school administration. He highlighted complaints also lodged with the municipal chief officer, insisting such provocation wounds national pride. Kalane stated, "In the programme at Abdul Gafur Shah Urdu School No. 2 on January 26, the Pakistani song 'Ae Mard-e-Mujahid Teri Lalakar Kya Hai' was performed with dance. This jihadist song, given national status by Pakistan and used in the 1965 war, amounts to sedition by the principal and teachers- severe punishment is warranted."

Police probe underway amid public fury

Umarkhed Police have registered the FIR and initiated an investigation into the school's role and intent behind the performance. Local protests simmer as the incident fuels debates on cultural sensitivity in minority institutions, with authorities expected to scrutinise event approvals and participant involvement.