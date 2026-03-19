IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant left shocked by Arjun Tendulkar’s massive bat weight, conversation goes viral

Lucknow:

Arjun Tendulkar is starting a new chapter in his cricket career with the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise traded him from five-time champions Mumbai Indians where the all-rounder didn't get many opportunities He has joined the LSG camp ahead of the cash-rich league and his conversation with the captain Rishabh Pant, in which they discuss their respective bat weights has gone viral.

In the video, it could be seen that Pant gets shocked to know the weight of Arjun's bat, with the latter also revealing that his father, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, used a heavier bat during his illustrious career. On expected lines, Pant also asked Arjun about the advantages of using a heavier bat.

Arjun responded, "1220(gms). Touch karo toh jaati hai. Papa toh 1310-1315 use karte the. Main toh 1200 se halka toh main jaata nahi hoon," Arjun said while speaking to Pant. In the video, the LSG skipper can also be heard telling Arjun Tendulkar that he can always bank on him during the IPL season and can contact him if he needs something or faces any difficulty. This was a heartwarming gesture from Pant too as he tried to make Arjun feel comfortable in the new team set up and environment.

Watch the video:

Arjun aims to have a blockbuster IPL season

For the unversed, Arjun Tendulkar got married to Saaniya Chandhok earlier this month and it was a grand ceremony with several prominent names attending the wedding and reception. Nevertheless, he was back on the field on the very next day to feature in the DY Patil T20 tournament. This is the first time that Southpaw will play for a team other than the Mumbai Indians and will be keen on getting more opportunities with the Super Giants.

He played five matches for five-time champions MI and picked three wickets. Overall, he has played 29 T20 matches in his career and accounted for 35 scalps at an average of 22.97 and an economy of 8.58.

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