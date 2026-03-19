Trump warns to blow up South Pars gas field if Iran continues to attack Qatar: 'Not hesitate to do so'

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, President Donald Trump said the United States would retaliate if Iran launches fresh attacks on Qatar, even as he claimed that Israel would halt strikes on Iran's South Pars gas field. Posting on social media, he said he did not want to authorise extreme military action because of long-term consequences for Iran but added he would "not hesitate to do so" if Qatar's liquified natural gas sites were targeted again. His remarks came as Iranian missiles hit Qatar and global energy markets reeled from the escalating conflict.

Iran escalates regional strikes amid energy tensions

Israel killed Iran's intelligence minister while continuing its campaign against top Iranian leadership and reportedly struck Iran's offshore South Pars gas field. Iran condemned the attack, with President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of "uncontrollable consequences" that could spread globally. Tehran responded by striking gas facilities in Qatar after Israel launched its attack on the joint Iran-Qatar gas asset. Qatar ordered Iranian Embassy officials to leave within 24 hours. Iran also hit the Habshan gas facility and Bab field in the UAE, which the UAE called a dangerous escalation. Abu Dhabi authorities confirmed shutdowns after missile interceptions.

Gulf states under mounting pressure

Iran's attacks on Qatar and the UAE have increased pressure on Gulf states that have been defending against Iranian strikes since the war began on February 28. They have not taken offensive action despite repeated attacks on their military sites, civilian areas and energy operations. Oil prices surged 5 per cent to over 108 dollars a barrel as Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments. Brent crude prices have risen nearly 50 per cent since the conflict started.

US eases Venezuela sanctions as oil crisis deepens

As Washington sought to stabilise oil supplies, the Treasury Department eased sanctions on Venezuela, allowing US companies to deal with the state-owned oil and gas firm. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz promised "significant surprises" following the killing of Iran's intelligence minister Esmail Khatib. A day earlier, Israel killed senior Iranian official Ali Larijani and the head of the Basij force, Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani.

Iran, Israel exchange missile strikes

Iran retaliated with missile strikes targeting Israel. Israeli authorities said an Iranian missile, not debris from an interception, struck the occupied West Bank, causing the first fatalities there since the conflict began. Officials said it was a cluster munition that evaded air defences. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least three deaths in Beit Awa and over a dozen injuries. Iran also hit Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province along with targets in Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.

Qatar energy hub suffers major damage

QatarEnergy said a missile struck its Ras Laffan LNG facility, sparking a fire and causing extensive damage. Production had already been halted due to Iranian strikes. Iran insists shipping remains open in the Strait of Hormuz but not for the US or its allies. Trump expressed frustration that US partners had not stepped in to secure the waterway, writing, "WE DON'T NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!" A British defence official warned the strait could not be reopened soon due to mines, attack boats and drone threats.

Iran launches multi-warhead missiles

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it attacked central Israel with multiple warhead missiles designed to evade defence systems. Footage showed a missile releasing cluster munitions. Larijani, a key adviser to former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a sanctioned figure for his role in protest crackdowns, was among those killed. Soleimani was also previously sanctioned by the US and others. New Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei expressed condolences, saying the assassination reflected the enemies' hatred.

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