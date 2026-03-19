UAE shuts Habshan gas facilities as Iran's missile and drone waves hit key sites in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi:

As the tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East amid the ongoing war, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has confirmed that the Habshan gas facilities have been taken offline after debris from recently intercepted missiles caused an incident at the site. Authorities are also responding to disruptions at the Bab oilfield and nearby gas infrastructure. The office stated that "operations at the gas facilities have been suspended, and no injuries have been reported," news agency ANI reported citing Press TV.

Iran and regional allies intensify military strikes

As per the report, Iranian armed forces along with regional resistance groups have continued major retaliatory operations targeting the United States and Israel. On March 18, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Iranian Army executed multiple strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launched after what they described as an "unprovoked act of aggression" by the US-Israeli coalition on February 28. Press TV reported that 63 waves of missile and drone attacks have so far been carried out against Israeli military sites in the occupied territories and American bases across West Asia.

Regional groups escalate joint actions

The Lebanese Hezbollah has increased operations against Israeli military positions, citing the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and repeated ceasefire violations over the past year. Iraqi resistance groups have also stepped up daily attacks on American military installations in Iraq and other Arab nations, Press TV noted.

Major Gulf energy sites hit amid widening conflict

Key energy facilities across the Persian Gulf came under attack on Wednesday night, according to a report by CNN. The Interior Ministry of Qatar said Civil Defence teams were managing a fire at the Ras Laffan Industrial City after what was described as "an Iranian targeting". QatarEnergy later confirmed that missiles had struck the site, causing "significant damage". Emergency teams were deployed and all personnel were reported safe, as per reports.

Saudi Arabia calls for immediate de-escalation

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reiterated that its immediate priority in the ongoing Iran conflict is to halt attacks targeting Gulf countries, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stressing that the Kingdom is focused on protecting regional stability. However, the country still reserves the right to take military action against Iran if provoked. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of foreign ministers in Riyadh, the Saudi foreign minister said, "What I care about now is that the attacks on my country and on my neighbouring countries, that are not involved in this conflict, end. That's all I'm interested in," Al Jazeera reported.

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