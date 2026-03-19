Mystery drones spotted over US base where Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth live, high alert issued: Report

Washington:

Amid the intensified war in the Middle East, mystery drones were indetified flying over Fort Lesley J. McNair, the Washington Army installation where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, raising urgent security concerns at the highest levels of the US government, the Washington Post reported. Notably, the sightings of the drones observed on a single night in the past ten days has triggered an emergency White House meeting and prompted officials to consider relocating both secretaries. As of the latest reports, neither Rubio nor Hegseth has been moved. Moroever, the officials have not yet determined where the drones came from.

Movement of both of the officials is unknown yet

As per a report by the Washington Post, the detection prompted US officials to weigh relocations of both Rubio and Hegseth. But the movement of both of the officials is unknown yet.

In the meantime, Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell refused to talk about Hegseth's movement, citing security reasons to the newspaper.

"The department cannot comment on the secretary’s (Hegseth's) movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible, he told The Washington Post.

White House holds high-level meetings with senior officials

After the detection of the drones, the White House held high-level meetings with senior officials and a high alert was issued for the US Army, amid possibilities of Iranian retaliation, after the killings of security chief Ali Larijani and the Minister of Intelligence, Esmaeil Khatib.

Apart from this, the protection levels for several US bases have been raised to FPCON Charlie (a protection condition of the US Defence, issued to prevent possible terrorist attacks), and a global security alert has also been issued for US diplomatic missions.

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