Kerala elections 2026: BJP releases second list of 39 candidates, fields Kummanam Rajasekharan from Aranmula

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. With this, the party has so far announced a total of 86 candidates.

Notably, six women have been included in the second list, taking the total number of women nominees to 13, seven of whom were named in the first list.

Here's the full list of candidates

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the LDF, led by the CPI (M), and the UDF, led by the Indian National Congress. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is also in the fray for the Assembly polls.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) made history by retaining power in the 140-member Assembly, marking the first time since 1977 that a ruling alliance secured consecutive terms in the state. The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party, winning 62 seats with a vote share of 25.38%, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 21 seats with 25.12% votes as the principal party in the United Democratic Front (UDF). The Communist Party of India (CPI) won 17 seats, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 15 seats.

Among other allies, Kerala Congress (Mani) won five seats, while Kerala Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured two seats each. Several smaller parties, including the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), Kerala Congress (Jacob), National Secular Conference (NSC), Kerala Congress (B), Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), Congress (Secular) and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC), won one seat each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), failed to win any seats despite securing a share of the vote. Independents collectively won six seats in the election.