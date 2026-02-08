Ajit Doval holds high-level talks in Canada; government reiterates no backing for violent extremism According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting, held on February 7, between Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada.

New Delhi:

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held high-level meetings in Ottawa to deepen cooperation on national security, law enforcement, and cybersecurity, as India and Canada work to strengthen bilateral engagement. A key message emerging from the discussions was that violent extremist groups do not enjoy the support of the Government of Canada.

The discussions, held on February 7, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation as both countries seek to rebuild ties strained in recent years over concerns related to Khalistani extremist activities and allegations of foreign interference.

India, Canada agree to establish liaison officers

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), NSA Doval met Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, on February 7 as part of the regular India-Canada bilateral security dialogue. During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress on existing initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of their countries and citizens.

The two sides agreed on a shared workplan to guide cooperation across priority areas of national security and law enforcement, enabling more structured and practical collaboration. A key outcome of the talks was the decision that both countries would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers.

"During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships. This important step will help streamline bilateral communications and enable timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks," the MEA said in a statement.

India and Canada on cybersecurity policy

India and Canada also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing related to cyber threats. In addition, they agreed to continue discussions on cooperation in areas such as fraud prevention and immigration enforcement, in line with domestic laws and international obligations.

As part of his visit, NSA Ajit Doval also met Canada's Minister for Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, on February 6, 2026, to further discuss issues related to public safety and security cooperation.

