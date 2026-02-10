Mathura couple, three children found dead in home; writes 'we are committing suicide' message on wall Police have also found a suicide note and a message written on a wall beside a video made by the patriarch of the family. The exact reason behind the alleged mass suicide is not yet known.

Mathura:

Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent case of mass suicide in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Khapparpur village under the Mahavan police station area, where a couple and their three minor children allegedly consumed poison. The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife Seema (around 32), and their three children---two daughters and a son.

Family consumed poisoned milk

According to initial information, the family is suspected to have consumed milk mixed with poison on Monday night. The tragedy came to light on Tuesday morning when the children did not step out of the house as usual. Manish's brother, accompanied by villagers, jumped over the boundary wall, broke open the door, and found all five family members dead inside a room. He then alerted the police.

Police officials said a suicide note was found at the scene, along with a message written on the wall stating, "We are committing suicide of our own free will."

A video recorded by Manish Kumar was also recovered. However, details of the contents of the note and the video have not been disclosed.

Probe underway

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar Singh said a forensic team was called to collect evidence from the spot. "All necessary evidence has been secured and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

A large crowd gathered outside the house following the incident, and police personnel were deployed to maintain order. The exact reason behind the alleged mass suicide is not yet known, and the matter is being investigated from all angles, police said.

(Report: Vipin Saraswat, MS Sharma)

