UP: Woman dies during attempt to recreate hanging scene for reel in Banda, daughter witnesses act

Banda:

A 27-year-woman died while trying to recreate a hanging scene for reel in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. Her four-year-old daughter was present at the scene during the incident. As per the police, she had asked her daughter to film the act. Circle Officer Saurabh Singh said the incident occurred in Baberu town on Friday, where Mohini lost her life while attempting to stage a hanging scene for a social media reel.

"Prima facie, it seems the woman attempted to enact a hanging scene for a reel. However, she lost consciousness during the act and later died. The body has been sent for autopsy," Singh said.

After thoroughly examining Mohini’s phone, it was found that she had been regularly searching hanging-related content on Google and Facebook. Her daughter, who witnessed the entire act, told police that Mohini had asked her to record the act.

Backing the same account, Mohini’s husband Jagdish informed the police that his wife had given her mobile phone to their daughter before attempting to record a reel. He said she used a saree to make a loop for the act. When Mohini lost consciousness, the child started crying, which drew the attention of neighbours. They immediately rushed in and managed to bring her down in time.

Mohini was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said.