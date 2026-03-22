PM Modi chairs CCS meeting on West Asia tensions, stresses on safeguarding India from impact

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi on Sunday to review the situation and mitigating measures in view of the conflict between the United States (US), Israel and Iran in West Asia. During the meeting, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan gave a detailed presentation on the mitigating measures and the steps that have been taken by concerned ministries.

In a release, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the ongoing conflict will have a "significant short, medium and long term impact" on the global economy. It effects on India were assessed during the meeting and what counter-measures can be taken were also discussed, the PMO said. In addition, the overall macro-economic scenario in India were also discussed.

"Detailed assessment of availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security was made. Short term, Medium term and Long term measures to ensure continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail," the PMO statement read.

Impact on farmers analysed

The impact of the conflict on farmers and their requirement for fertiliser for the Kharif season was also analysed during the meeting. Also, the prime minister also held discussions over coal stocks at all power plants in India to ensure that there no shortage of electricity, the PMO said.

During the CCS meeting, measures to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors were also discussed. Several measures proposed by different ministries will be prepared and implemented soon, the PMO stated.

"The measures taken in the last few years to maintain adequate stocks of fertilizers will ensure timely availability and food security. Alternate sources of fertilizers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future," it said.