Washington:

Hours after he gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz amid rising global crude rates, US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a "death of Iran" remark and claimed that the "greatest enemy" of the United States is now the radical left.

"Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party! Thank you for your attention to this matter," the 79-year-old American leader said in a post on Truth Social.

By radical left, Trump means the Democrats, whom he has often mentioned in his speeches and rallies. He has repeatedly attacked the Democrats and the left multiple times, blaming them for many of the problems that the US is currently facing.

Trump's 48-hour ultimatum and Iran's response

Coming to the Middle East conflict, his "death of Iran" remark came hours after he issued a 48-hour warning to Tehran and said that it must open the Strait of Hormuz. If Iran fails to do it, then the US will 'obliterate' the Islamic Republic's energy infrastructure, he warned.

"The United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump had said in his warning.

In response, Iran has said that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed for its 'enemies'. A top Iranian official said that vessels can pass through the Strait, which is one of the most crucial transit points in the world, if they coordinate with Tehran for 'safety and security' arrangements.

The raging conflict in Mideast

The conflict in the Middle East has continued to rage on, with Iran targeting the oil and energy infrastructure of its neighbours. Though Iran has apologised to its neighbours, it has said that it would continue targeting Israel and US bases in the region.

Iran has also targeted Dinoma, which is home to Israel's Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre. Iran said the attack was in response to the attack by Israel on its Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has maintained a policy of ambiguity about its nuclear programme in Dinoma, but it is widely believed that the town holds Middle East is solo nuclear arsenal.

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