Strait of Hormuz remains closed 'only for enemies', says Iran after Trump's 48-hour ultimatum

Tehran:

Amid the ongoing uncertainty over crude oil as the conflict in the Middle East continues to rage on, Iran said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open closed only for enemies of the Islamic Republic. A top Iranian official said that foreign vessels can navigate through the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with the Iranian authorities for 'safety and security' arrangements.

Ali Mousavi, who is Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said Tehran's territorial integrity and sovereignty must be protected, though, he added that the Middle East nation is ready to coordinate with global bodies and other nations to enhance maritime security and protect seafarers.

"Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," Mousavi said, as reported by Xinhua. He further stated that the attacks by the United States (US) and Israel on Iran are the "root of the current situation in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz."

Trump's 48-hour warning to Iran

The remarks by the Iranian envoy came after US President Donald Trump gave a 48-hour warning to Tehran and said Washington will 'obliterate' the Middle East's nation power plants if it doesn't fully open the Strait of Hormuz in the next couple of days. His remarks is a single that the war is entering a dangerous phase in its fourth week.

"If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first! Thank you for your attention to this matter," the 79-year-old American leader said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's ultimatum comes at a time when there has been a steep rise in global crude rates, mainly due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is a transit point of nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas. Further, Iran has also attacked the oil plants of its neighbouring countries which has further created an uncertainty.

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